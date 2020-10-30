Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County locations.
• Hot Shots Bar & Grill, Bruce, WI: October 22, 2020, 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
If you feel sick, please stay home. People with COVID-19 have a range of symptoms, from little to no symptoms to people being severely sick and dying.
You may have COVID-19 if you have any of these symptoms (or a combination of these symptoms):
- Cough (new onset or worsening of chronic cough)
- Shortness of breath
- Fever
- Chills
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
Not everyone with COVID-19 has all of these symptoms. For many, symptoms are mild, with no fever. Some people may also experience fatigue or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or abdominal pain.
It is important to know that you can still spread (transmit) the virus to others even if you have mild or no symptoms.
