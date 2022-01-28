Richard Russell, Sr.

Richard J. Russell, Sr., 82, of Conrath, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his son’s home in Fairchild following a 3-year illness.
Richard was born on Dec. 30, 1939, in Boston to Walter and Marjorie (Clark) Russell. Richard married Darlene Brouwer on Dec. 9, 1973, in Dorchester, Mass. They moved to Conrath in 1989.
Richard was proud to be a truck driver for many years.
He is survived by five children, Ernest (Annette) Russell of Fairchild, Richard (Tammy) Russell of Kennan, Sandra (Patrick) Rafferty of Las Vegas, Nev., Joyce Grubbs (William Raymond) of Raynham, Mass. and Tracy Pettit of Bloomer; 20 grandchildren; 33-great-grandchildren and two on the way and two brothers, Ethan (Ann) Russell of Florida and Donald Russell of Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Marjorie Russell; his wife, Darlene on Sept. 12, 2021; his son, John Russell; his brother, Michael O’Connell; his sisters, Winifred Orum and Marlene Russell and a granddaughter, Victoria Trudeau.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Chaplain Karl Schearer officiating. Burial with military honors followed in Conrath Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
