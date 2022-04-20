Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Ladysmith last Thursday to conclude his statewide tour announcing allocations for the governor’s “Get Kids Ahead” initiative, as announced in his 2022 State of the State address.
Nearly every school district in the state, including more than 450 local education agencies, will be awarded funds as part of a $15 million “Get Kids Ahead” initiative. Schools will be able to use these funds to provide direct mental healthcare, hire and support mental health navigators, provide mental health first aid and trauma-based care training or provide family assistance programs.
Every public school district in the state was eligible to opt in to receive these funds and was guaranteed to receive a minimum of $10,000. The remainder of the funds were allocated on a per-pupil basis.
Area schools receiving funds include: Barron Area, $27,762; Birchwood, $12,726; Bloomer, $26,260; Bruce, $16,568; Flambeau, $17,459; Ladysmith, $19,865; and Lake Holcombe, $13,869.
About 1 in 4 children suffered from mental health issues before the pandemic, according to Evers.
“The trauma that has gone along with the pandemic has made this a more difficult issue. We have worked hard to bring some additional resources to school districts,” Evers said. “If we want students to succeed we have to make sure they are mentally OK because that will stop learning very quickly and make learning exceedingly more difficult.”
The initiative was announced by Gov. Tony Evers during the 2022 State of the State Address.
The Ladysmith School District hired an additional guidance counselor using its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant program money authorized under American Rescue Plan Act, that provided additional money for local educational agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. This addition came after the district combined grades from three to two buildings that resulted in a loss of a guidance counselor.
“That was a top priority to us,” said School District Administrator Laura Stunkel. “Our middle-schoolers were really missing out on services so we did add an additional counselor, Jodi Zimmer.”
The district also added services provided by Ruth Pooler, a mental health counselor, currently practicing at Anchor Bay Counseling. She provides 1-on-1 counseling with children, once a week on-site.
The district also offers telehealth through Prevea.
The district also added Jessica Flater, a social worker at the Rusk County Health Department, as a community resource at Rusk County Public Health.
“She works with a lot of our kids that have a lot of high needs and collaborates with our leadership team,” Stunkel said.
The funds will go directly towards mental health support and services children need so they can be successful both in and out of the classroom to help them grow, learn, and get ahead, according to Evers.
“We know that long before the pandemic hit, kids across our state were already facing immense challenges with their mental health, but as parents and educators are seeing firsthand, these challenges have only been made worse by the isolating and traumatic events of the past two years,” Evers said.
The coronavirus pandemic increased the pressing need for additional or improved student health services related to mental and behavioral health. These awards build on other student mental health support investments as the state recovers from COVID-19.
In the 2021-23 biennial budget, the governor initially proposed $53.5 million for student mental health services, but the Legislature reduced the combined funding to a $19 million increase.
Last December, Evers signed the biennial budget that provides an additional $110 million that could be used by schools for anything students needed to be successful, including mental health supports and more educational and extracurricular opportunities.
Additionally, recently, Evers announced a $5 million investment to make telehealth services, including mental and behavioral health services, more accessible by creating two $2.5 million grant programs for providers to expand and enhance child psychiatry telehealth services and partner with community organizations to establish neighborhood telehealth access points at food pantries, homeless shelters, libraries, long-term care facilities, community centers, and schools for people with limited access to technology and reliable internet service.
Mental health training already has been provided to school staff in Ladysmith, with discussion underway to expand this to other building staff like bus drivers, and food service staff.
Flater told Evers the school district has been great to work with, noting teachers appreciate the additional help.
“They will reach out before it reaches that craziness point,” Flater said.
Zimmer told Evers she is talking more openly about their mental health, mainly at the middle school.
“We are talking about strategies so it is more common,” Zimmer said.
“It puts away that stigma,’ Ever said.
The school district provides a social and emotional curriculum starting in pre-kindergarten.
Everyone owns it, but the guidance counselors monitor it, supervise it and are the leadership,” Stunkel said.
Ladysmith School Board President Todd Novakofski said district officials are very excited about the additional grant funds.
“We have talked about the need to expand services,” said Novakofski in praising administration for what they have achieved so far. “But with the pandemic it just exacerbated everything. Even the bus drivers are going to need some of this training because the kids are having difficulties everywhere.”
Novakofski, who taught for 30 years, said he sees how children have changed.
“It is good that now we are working really hard to address some of these issues,” Novakofski said.
Evers spoke about the toll mental health problems can have on learning.
“If students aren’t well, emotionally, behaviorally and mental health wise, they can’t learn. They can’t learn as well,” Evers said.
Mental health is an issue Republicans and Democrats can find agreement, according to Evers. This is a one-time influx of federal money to be combined with $19 million targeting student mental health over a 2-year period.
“If we truly do believe that we have to address the mental health needs of students as a priority it has to look different,” Evers said.
A small gathering of other school staff, parents and families attended the listening session and grant presentation with classes not in session.
Teacher Pat Zbikowski told Evers students can be hesitant to step forward with mental health concerns due to rumors and repercussions.
“I think it is really important. I really do, especially now. I am glad we can have an additional counselor here. It really helps,” Zbikowski said.
Ladysmith resident Dan Bale, a long-time educator, called to providing students with as much mental health services as possible “a good goal.
“I hope the legislature will continue to support it. One time is a good thing, but it needs to be continuing on. If it isn’t supported the work we are seeing can’t continue,” Bale said.
He asked the governor if he would continue to seek this funding in budgets.
“Absolutely. The time is now,” Evers said, citing a $3.8 billion state surplus. “This is the appropriate time with that kind of surplus that we ramp certain things up, and this certainly should be one of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.