Search area widens for missing, endangered Sheldon man

The search area was widened by law enforcement officials on Thursday for a Sheldon man considered missing and endangered.
Jason L. Johnson, 37, was reported missing by a family member and was last seen at his residence in Sheldon, on Sunday, Feb. 19. Since then his vehicle has been seen in Barron and he has been seen in the Millston and La Crosse areas.
Johnson is 6’-0” and 243 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He has not shown up to work or contacted family or friends since.
It is not normal for him to miss work and not have contact with family, law enforcement officials said.
His vehicle was observed in Barron from Monday to Thursday, Feb. 20-23. It was confirmed he stayed in Millston from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 24-26. He was also seen in the La Crosse area from Saturday to Monday, Feb. 25-27.
He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, dark blue quarter zip sweater, dark colored winter jacket and blue jeans.
He is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Wisconsin license plate 329-ZCZ.
There is concern for his safety and well-being, according to law enforcement officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.
