Sawyer County law enforcement is seeking the public's help in determining who intentionally set fire to a Couderay cemetery memorial honoring a fallen deputy.
Sawyer County deputies were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, to a fire complaint in the village of Couderay. While responding, they were informed the memorial for Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard had been lit on fire. Once deputies arrived, they located evidence indicating the memorial had been intentionally set on fire.
The memorial honored Deputy Michael Villiard, who was killed in the line of duty on July 9, 1998 while responding to an emergency call.
The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in determining the person or people responsible.
If you have any information, contact Sawyer County Dispatch at 715-634-5213. Information can also be given on the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office website at www.sawyersheriff.org.
Anonymous tips are welcome.
