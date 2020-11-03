In the race for Ladysmith Mayor, Kalvin Vacho defeated Jim West, 710-683.
Other LADYSMITH ONLY vote totals reported are as follows. (THESE ARE TOTALS ONLY FROM THE CITY OF LADYSMITH, DO NOT INCLUDE OTHER JURISDICTIONS AND ARE NOT FINAL).
President: Donald Trump, 886-Joe Biden, 611.
Wisconsin 7th Congressional District: Tom Tiffany, 871-Tricia Zunker, 598.
Wisconsin State Assembly 87th District: Jim Edming, 965-Richard Pulcher, 503.
Rusk County Clerk: Connie Meyer, 770-Loren Beebe, 698.
Rusk County Register of Deeds: Mary Berg, 792-Judy Srp, 670.
Rusk County District Attorney: Annette Barna, 1,049.
Rusk County Treasurer: Verna Nielsen, 1,230.
Fair Maps referendum: Yes, 832-No, 508.
