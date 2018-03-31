Son charged after father stabbed

A son is arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stabbing his father in Sawyer County.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. on March 28 reporting a stabbing that occurred at a residence located on County E in the town of Sand Lake. Sawyer County Deputies responded to the scene assisted by Sawyer County Ambulance EMTs/Paramedic and the LCO Fire Department.

After arriving on scene, deputies took a 20-year-old man into custody outside of the residence.

The 38-year-old male victim was treated by EMS personnel and subsequently

transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital with stab wounds to his upper chest area and to his right hand. He was later transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minn. His current medical condition is unknown at this time.

The 38-year-old victim has been identified as Gary R. Butler Jr.

The 20-year-old suspected attacker has been identified as Gary W. Butler III, reported to be the son of the victim

Gary W. Butler III has been charged in Sawyer County Circuit Court with

attempted homicide and remains in custody on $25,000 cash bond.