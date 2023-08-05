The Rusk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 5:55 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, reporting a subject had been struck by a train, northeast of Imalone.
The caller advised the subject was on the train trestle near Capener Road in the town of Hubbard.
Rusk County Sheriff's Deputies, Rusk County Ambulance, Bruce Fire Department, Ladysmith Fire Department, Bruce/Weyerhaeuser First Responders, Canadian National Railroad, and Life Link Ill Helicopter responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, the subject was pinned underneath the train. Life saving measures were attempted.
Once the subject was removed from underneath the train, further life saving measures were attempted.
The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the subject is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
The incident is still under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Canadian National Railroad and the Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.