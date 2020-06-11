Organizers are planning alternative events including a fireworks show, live music, arts & crafts fair and car show after announcing this morning the carnival portion of this year's Northland Mardi Gras is canceled.
"After consulting with local officials and with the concern for the safety and health of the community, vendors, carnival workers, volunteers and the general public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the carnival portion of the 2020 Northland Mardi Gras," City Administrator Alan Christianson said.
Work is already underway by a few groups to organize a smaller day or two of live music,a night of fireworks, the arts & crafts fair, a few food wagons and car show, he said.
"We will also continue to promote other events hosted by businesses and organizations in our community that will take place that weekend," Christianson said
