Tracie Mincoff

Tracie Sue Mincoff, 62, of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1959, to G. Richard and Joy (Heller) Halverson in Edgerton. On Jan. 15, 1983, she and Casey Mincoff were united in marriage in Ladysmith.
Tracie enjoyed animals, especially her horses and dogs. She was the heart and soul of Mincoff 55 Racing Team. In 2007, Casey and Tracie created East River Run Campground in Ladysmith, a place where countless friendships and family was formed. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith.
Survivors include her husband, Casey; daughter Sara (Justin) Wurzer; fur babies, Bella, Tux and Baby; parents G. Richard and Shirley Halverson of Concord, N.C.; brothers, Brad (Kelly) Halverson of Concord, N.C. and Mark and Laurie Hanson of Ladysmith; sisters, Robin (Dave) Tuma of Ladysmith and Renee Wedwick of Concord, N.C., numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, the Mincoff Family, Halverson Family and East River Run Campground Family.
Tracie was preceded in death by her mother, Joy Hauser and brothers, Matthew Hanson and Rodney Halverson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July, 31 at 1 p.m., at East River Run Campground. Tracie will be deeply missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Tracie’s name to the Women With Courage Foundation or the Rusk County Animal Shelter.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
