A new Rusk County COVID-19 case was reported by the Rusk County Public Health Department on Thursday, July 16. This is in addition to the new case reported on Wednesday, July 15.
This latest new case is the 13th total positive case in the county since the pandemic began. There currently are 10 recoveries in the county, one death after being hospitalized outside the area and two active case.
The new cases are currently not hospitalized.
There have been 1,072 negative test results.
The health department does contact tracing for every positive case.
