Northwest Region Construction Update
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides weekly updates on road construction projects in the following counties in northwest Wisconsin: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn counties.
Ashland County
Highway: County E
Location: Ashland Bayfield Road to WIS 112
Schedule: May 8 to June
Cost: $745,322
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, placing new pavement, shouldering and installing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: WIS 13
Location: Jefferson Avenue in Mellen to Golf Course Road in the town of Morse.
Schedule: April 10 to November
Cost: $8.67 million
Description: Reconstructing WIS 13 from Jefferson Avenue to the north city limits; replacing the Bad River Bridge; grading to improve slopes and drainage; replacing storm and sanitary sewer, water main, sidewalk curb ramps, curb and gutter; and paving parking lanes, all in Mellen. Resurfacing WIS 13 from the north city limits to Golf Course Road in the town.
Traffic impacts: WIS 13 remains open to traffic.
- Northbound WIS 13 traffic south of the Bad River Bridge is being directed around construction via WIS 77, Olson Road, Butler Road and WIS 169.
- Westbound WIS 77 starts this route at the WIS 77/Olson Road intersection.
- Butler Road is a one-way road for northbound traffic only from East Tyler Avenue north.
- WIS 13 is a one-way street for northbound traffic only north of Thomas Street to WIS 77.
- Southbound WIS 13 traffic north of the bridge is being directed around construction via Bennett Street, South West Avenue, Wilderness Drive/County GG and Thomas Street.
- Westbound WIS 77 traffic takes this entire route.
- Westbound WIS 77 is closed at Fayette Avenue.
- WIS 13 turns into a one-way street for southbound traffic only between Layman Drive and Bennett Street.
- South of Bennett Street, the WIS 13/County GG intersection is completely closed.
- The northbound lane between Layman and Bennett is closed.
- Traffic on Bennett Street is only able to go across WIS 13.
- Through truck traffic is being detoured via WIS 182, WIS 47, US 51 and US 2. Other state routes might be more advantageous depending on origination and destination.
- Local delivers are permitted.
Barron County
Highway: County SS
Location: Chetek River Bridge in Chetek
Schedule: May 3 to July
Cost: $956,783
Description: Replacing the bridge deck and girders, repairing and patching the abutments and making minor approach improvements.
Traffic impacts: County SS is closed at the bridge, with traffic being detoured via County M, US 53 and County I.
Bayfield County
Highway: South Shore Road
Location: Bridge over Eau Claire Lakes Dam
Schedule: May 15 to July
Cost: $740,400
Description: Replacing the bridge, pavement on both sides of the structure and pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: South Shore Road is closed at the bridge.
Highway: WIS 27
Location: Ounce River Bridge west of Cable
Schedule: May 15 to late July
Cost: $989,911
Description: Replacing the bridge, pavement on both sides of the structure, guardrail and pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: WIS 27 is open to a single lane of traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Buffalo County
Highway: WIS 35
Location: Two are in Fountain City; one is northwest of Cedar Street, and the other is southwest of the intersection of WIS 35 and Old 35. The third is in the town of Buffalo northwest of the WIS 35/54 intersection.
Schedule: Feb. 28 to August
Cost: $4.25 million
Description: Replacing three bridges.
Traffic impacts: WIS 35 is open to one lane, with traffic controlled by temporary signals at all bridge locations and lanes having an 11-foot width restriction.
Highway: WIS 95
Location: 0.2 mile north of Jefferson Street in Fountain City to County G in the town of Cross
Schedule: May 10 to July
Cost: $4.16 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement, replacing curb, gutter and guardrail, completing culvert work and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: WIS 95 is open to traffic, but motorists might encounter daytime lane closures controlled by flagging.
Burnett County
Highway: County A
Location: Christner Road to County E northwest of Spooner
Schedule: May 1 to early June
Cost: $755,778
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement and installing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: County A is open to local traffic only.
Chippewa County
Highway: County C
Location: WIS 40 to Tilden
Schedule: May 1 to late May
Cost: $1.06 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement and installing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: County C remains open to traffic, but motorists might encounter lane closures controlled by flagging during work hours.
Highway: County TT
Location: Cobban Bridge between Jim Falls and Cornell
Schedule: Aug. 8 to late October 2023
Cost: $4.7 million
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: County TT in the work zone remains closed.
- The shoulder and right-turn lane on northbound WIS 178 are closed by barrier wall.
- The Old Abe Trail remains open.
Clark County
Highway: Broek Road
Location: Branch South Fork Eau Claire River Bridge southeast of Thorp
Schedule: May 15 to July
Cost: $484,350
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: Broek Road is closed at the bridge.
Highway: County N
Location: South Fork Eau Claire River Bridge southeast of Thorp
Schedule: May 3 to September
Cost: $967,165
Description: Replacing the bridge.
Traffic impacts: County N is closed at the bridge.
Highway: County Y
Location: US 10 to WIS 98
Schedule: May 8 to June
Cost: $3.11 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing pavement, placing new asphalt pavement and installing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: County Y remains open to traffic, but motorists might encounter lane closures controlled by flagging during work hours.
Douglas County
Highway: County G
Location: Washburn County line to Gordon
Schedule: May 15 to early July
Cost: $2.08 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing pavement, placing asphalt pavement and installing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: County G is closed to through traffic.
Highway: US 53
Location: County M to railroad tracks north of Solon Springs
Schedule: Aug. 8, 2022, to late May 2023
Cost: $6.88 million
Description: Repairing concrete along the entire length of the project; placing asphalt over the northbound lanes of the roadway from East Nyquist Road to the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs; milling and overlaying the shoulders and turn lanes along the entire length of the project; repairing or replacing culverts; replacing guardrail around the bridge over the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs; and replacing the concrete approach slabs on the south side of the north- and southbound US 53 bridges over the railroad tracks.
Traffic impacts: None; project complete.
Dunn County
Highway: US 12
Location: Wilson Creek tributary north of I-94 in the town of Menomonie
Schedule: April 10 to late June
Cost: $1.29 million
Description: Replacing the culvert, removing guardrail and restoring the asphalt roadway and ditches.
Traffic impacts: US 12 is closed.
- Through traffic is being detoured via I-94, WIS 128 and US 12.
- Access is being maintained to commercial and private driveways in the work zone.
Eau Claire County
Highway: South Hastings Way
Location: Pine Lodge Road to Gateway Drive, Eau Claire
Schedule: May 8 to July
Cost: $1.22 million
Description: Reconstructing the South Hastings Way frontage road, installing curb and gutter and building a multiuse path adjacent to the north side of the road.
Traffic impacts: South Hastings Way is closed to through traffic, and access is being maintained to driveways in the construction limits.
Highway: I-94
Location: Just west of the WIS 312/County EE interchange to the Chippewa River Bridge northwest of WIS 37.
Schedule: July 11, 2022, to September 2023
Cost: $23.71 million
Description: Reconstructing east- and westbound I-94 by removing and replacing the existing pavement from WIS 312/County EE to County E, replacing culverts and guardrail, installing median cable barrier, restoring the ditches and slopes and placing new pavement markings. Making improvements at the I-94/WIS 312/County EE interchange, including replacing the joints on the bridge, overlaying the deck with concrete and replacing the pavement on either side of the bridge and the ramps. Resurfacing east- and westbound I-94 by milling and overlaying the existing asphalt pavement from County C to the Chippewa River Bridge.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter single-lane closures during off-peak travel times on I-94 and bidirectional traffic on the eastbound WIS 312 lanes at the I-94/WIS 312/County EE interchange.
Jackson County
Highway: WIS 95
Location: Bridge over the east fork of Halls Creek in the village of Merrillan
Schedule: May 15 to September
Cost: $1.06 million
Description: Replacing the bridge, the roadway approaches on both sides, guardrail and pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: The bridge is open to a single lane of traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Highway: WIS 121
Location: County FF South to WIS 95 west of Alma Center
Schedule: April 6 to June
Cost: $2.86 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt pavement; replacing culverts that have reached the ends of their service lives; upgrading guardrail; installing rumble strips; and replacing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter daytime single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
Polk County
Highway: US 63
Location: St. Croix/Polk County line to County J south of the village of Clayton
Schedule: April 12 to late September
Cost: $5.71 million
Description: Replacing the pedestrian underpass east of 7th Street in the village of Clear Lake; milling off 2 inches of asphalt pavement and placing 3.25 inches of new asphalt; adding shoulder gravel to accommodate the highway profile increase; realigning the approach of County A/F at US 63 to achieve better sight distance at the intersection; realigning the approach of 60th Avenue at US 63; expanding the intersection tapers to meet current design standards; replacing guardrail; and cleaning, lining or repairing culverts and installing new end walls on some structures.
Traffic impacts: US 63 is reduced to a single lane of traffic at the pedestrian underpass east of 7th Street in Clear Lake.
- Traffic is controlled by temporary signals, and 7th Street South is closed.
- Lane closures controlled by flagging are being used as necessary for work along the project corridor.
Polk and St. Croix counties
Highway: WIS 65
Location: North junction of Jewell Street in the St. Croix County village of Star Prairie to US 8 in the Polk County town of Balsam Lake
Schedule: May 15 to September
Cost: $8.85 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt pavement, overlaying the roadway with new asphalt pavement, creating a narrow, paved shoulder and reconstructing three areas of substandard vertical curves – one between the St. Croix/Polk County line and the curve just to the north and two stretches between 28th and 38th avenues in the Polk County town of Alden.
Traffic impacts: WIS 65 is closed to through traffic, with full road closure from County Line Avenue to West Church Road.
- Detour route: WIS 64, WIS 46 and US 8.
St. Croix County
Highway: WIS 35
Location: County C in town of Somerset to Laser Drive in the village of Somerset
Schedule: April 26 to late October
Cost: $$6.57 million
Description: Replacing the pavement from County C to Laser Drive; upgrading the WIS 35/Church Hill Road/Main Street intersection and adding new traffic signals; and replacing and upgrading utilities.
Traffic impacts: WIS 35 is closed to through traffic from the WIS 35/Church Hill Road/Main Street intersection to Laser Drive and from the WIS 35/Church Hill Road/Main Street intersection to Lagrandeur Road, with the following detours in place:
- East of the intersection: Traffic is being detoured via Lagrandeur Road, Lemire Street, SMC Drive and Laser Drive.
- West of the intersection: Traffic is being detoured via Main Street, which becomes County VV, to WIS 35/64 to WIS 35.
- The turn lane from eastbound WIS 35 to County C is closed; eastbound WIS 35 traffic wanting to turn onto County C should use the middle lane.
- The shoulder on the westbound WIS 35 is closed between Lagrandeur Road and County C, and there is an 11-foot lane width restriction.
Highway: WIS 65
Location: I-94 westbound ramp to just south of Wagner Drive in Roberts
Schedule: April 3 to November
Cost: $6.47 million
Description: Expanding WIS 65 from two to four lanes from the I-94 westbound ramp terminal to about 1,200 feet north of 70th Avenue; installing turn lanes, traffic islands and new traffic signals at the 70th Avenue intersection; upgrading drainage; placing permanent signage and new pavement markings; and modifying the park and ride lot.
Traffic impacts: Traffic on WIS 65 is limited to a single lane of traffic north of the roundabout north of I-94 for a short distance and is then split to one lane in each direction. In addition, the WIS 65/70th Avenue intersection has been shifted to the north, and traffic is controlled with temporary signals.
Highway: WIS 128
Location: WIS 29 northeast of Spring Valley to US 12 west of Wilson
Schedule: May 22 to late July
Cost: $4.49 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement, recycling and relaying it and placing new asphalt; replacing or lining culverts; installing centerline and intersection rumble strips; replacing guardrail; and placing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: I-94
Location: Safety and weight enforcement facility (SWEF) off eastbound I-94 east of Hudson
Schedule: Sept. 12, 2022, to October 2023
Cost: $21.98 million
Description: Replacing the existing SWEF building with a modern one, reconstructing the parking lots and ramp/loop roadways and constructing an automated truck traffic monitoring system along eastbound I-94, a virtual weigh station along US 12 and an approximate 300-foot communications tower near the new building.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following off-site impacts:
- Westbound I-94:
- There will be a continuous median shoulder closure with barrier wall until temporary widening of the eastbound median is removed later this summer.
- Eastbound I-94:
- There will be a continuous left-lane closure in the three-lane portion of I-94 near the US 12 interchange and lane shift until temporary widening of the eastbound median is removed later this summer. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during peak travel times.
- There will be a continuous outside shoulder closure with barrier wall at the SWEF ramp locations until tie-in work is completed this summer.
Highway: I-94
Location: Rush River bridges west of Baldwin
Schedule: Sept. 7, 2021, to October 2023
Cost: $6.14 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over the Rush River with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted, along with approach pavement; clearing and grubbing ditches; and installing storm sewer, signage, pavement marking, guardrail and fence.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter the following closures for the coming week:
- Eastbound I-94 lane closures:
- 6 to 10 a.m. Tuesday
- 6 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
- 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
Highway: I-94
Location: Carr Creek south of Woodville and County NN between County B and WIS 128
Schedule: July 19, 2021, to November 2023
Cost: $21.6 million
Description: Building temporary roadway and bridges to maintain four lanes of traffic on I-94; removing and replacing the existing east- and westbound I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on I-94 when warranted; constructing eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp bridges and realigning the ramps at the I-94-County B interchange; extending the north end of the existing box culvert at County NN; and completing grading operations, approach work, sign installation and pavement marking.
Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect to encounter the following lane closures on I-94 for the coming week on:
- Westbound I-94:
- 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
- 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday
- 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday
- 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday
- 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday
- 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday
- 9 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday
- Eastbound I-94
- 6 to 9 a.m. Tuesday
- 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday
- 6 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday
- 7 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday
- 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday
- 4 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday
- 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday
Sawyer County
Highway: US 63
Location: Smith Lake Creek between California and Davis avenues, Hayward
Schedule: May 15 to late June
Cost: $585,100
Description: Replacing the culvert, installing a new apron and end walls with heavy riprap and replacing storm sewer, disturbed pavement, sidewalk and signage.
Traffic impacts: US 63 is closed to traffic from California Avenue to Beal Avenue, with the following detours:
- Cars and local traffic: WIS 27, Railroad Street and WIS 77.
- Truck traffic: US 53 and WIS 77.
Trempealeau County
Highway: WIS 35
Location: La Crosse County line to 10th Street in the village of Trempealeau
Schedule: May 22 to August
Cost: $4.89 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement in the urban section and placing new asphalt; removing a portion of the existing pavement in the rural section, recycling and relaying it and placing new asphalt; cleaning, lining and replacing culverts as needed; upgrading sidewalk curb ramps; replacing water valves and hydrants in the village of Trempealeau; and installing centerline and shoulder rumble strips in the rural portion of the project.
Traffic impacts: Motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging for resurfacing work and shoulder closures for curb ramp upgrades.
Highway: I-94
Location: County NN north of Osseo to the east county line
Schedule: July 18, 2022, to November 2024
Cost: $23.69 million
Description: Removing and replacing existing east- and westbound I-94 and I-94/US 10 interchange ramp concrete pavement, adding right-turn lanes at the I-94/US 10 interchange in Osseo and completing a polymer/chip seal on the US 10 bridge over I-94.
Traffic impacts: I-94 is open to two lanes of traffic in each direction, but motorists might encounter single-lane closures during off-peak travel times.
- Eastbound I-94 traffic is operating on temporary lanes built in 2022.
- Eastbound ramp traffic at the I-94/US 10 interchange are using temporary ramps until the permanent ramps are completed in late August.
Washburn County
Highway: County K
Location: County F to WIS 77 southwest of Minong
Schedule: May 1 to early June
Cost: $1.34 million
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing pavement, placing asphalt pavement and installing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: County K remains open to traffic, but motorists might encounter daytime lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: County M
Location: County D to Audubon Road east of Sarona
Schedule: May 8 to June
Cost: $$930,475
Description: Pulverizing and relaying the existing pavement, placing asphalt pavement and installing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: County M remains open to traffic, but motorists might encounter daytime lane closures controlled by flagging.
Highway: WIS 77
Location: County I west of the village of Minong east to County M
Schedule: April 10 to late July
Cost: $8.48 million
Description: Removing a portion of the existing pavement and placing new asphalt pavement; cleaning, repairing or installing new culverts; reconstructing sidewalk curb ramps in the village of Minong; replacing deteriorated curb and gutter in the village of Minong; replacing guardrail; placing centerline rumble strips in rural areas; and installing new pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: Motorists on eastbound WIS 77 will encounter a shoulder closure in the village of Minong for curb and gutter work.
Highway: US 53
Location: Pine Grove Road southeast of Shell Lake to Wildcat Road southeast of Spooner
Schedule: Aug. 15, 2022, to October 2023
Cost: $16.8 million
Description: Removing the existing pavement and a portion of the existing base course; placing a new base aggregate layer for drainage and new concrete pavement; replacing storm sewer, culverts, curb and gutter; reconstructing the approaches to US 53 from existing intersections; replacing shoulder rumble strips; and placing pavement markings.
Traffic impacts: One lane of traffic in each direction is being maintained on the southbound lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.