With about half of precincts reporting in the race for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district, it was Tom Tiffany over Jason Church in the Republican primary and Tricia Zunker over Dale Lawrence for the Democrats. Tiffany and Zunker now advance to a special election on May 12.
Republican Tiffany, Democrat Zunker advance in House race
