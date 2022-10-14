A Rice Lake man is facing possible operating under the influence charges after a traffic stop on the freeway in Jackson County.
Rashun L. Mitchell, 33, of Rice Lake, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
According to the state patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle at 6:04 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, on I-94 westbound near mile marker 121 in Jackson County for a cracked windshield and a license plate violation. The trooper detected indicators of criminal activity from the driver and vehicle. A probable cause search was completed on the vehicle. Mitchell admitted to smoking THC about 3 hours earlier. Standard field sobriety tests were completed and a legal blood draw obtained. During the search, troopers located marijuana, THC edibles, paraphernalia, and open intoxicants.
Rashun was arrested for operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, 1st offense with a minor in the vehicle. There was one adult female passenger and a 5-month-old baby in the vehicle.
Transportation was provided for the two passengers to a local hotel.
