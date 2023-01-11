Gloria Austin

Gloria A. Austin, age 91, of Cornell, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Cornell Health Services, Cornell, with family and St. Croix Hospice by her side.
Gloria was born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Eau Claire, to Lawrence and Sophronia (Crooker) Austin. She moved to rural Cornell when she was 10 years old.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed going for short car rides.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Austin of Cornell, and five grandchildren, Brandon (Jaime) Ketelboeter of Cornell, Charlie Sue (Stan) Ewings of Cornell, Derrick (Paige) Austin of Sheldon, Candi Ketelboeter (Chris) of Chippewa Falls, and Cody (Tracie) Ketelboeter of Cornell. She is also survived by 11 great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Sophronia (Crooker) Austin; paternal grandparents, Lewis and Anna (Ouim) Austin; maternal grandparents, Cashious and Carrie (Darling) Crooker; brothers, Lawrence Austin Jr., Walter in infancy; sisters, Nora Nelson, Shirley Jerome and Doris Ducommun; and her son-in-law, Brian Ketelboeter.
Burial will be at Cleveland Cemetery, Cornell, at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
