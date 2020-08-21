One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a car vehicle in the far northeastern corner of Rusk County.
Officials have not identified the victim. An autopsy is being conducted.
The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m., Aug. 20, in N7800 block of Willow Road in the town of South Fork. A caller said there was a vehicle in the ditch, on fire, with an unresponsive subject inside.
The Hawkins Fire Department responded, requesting mutual aid from Kennan and Catawba fire departments.
Firefighters cleared the scene by 8 p.m.
