Cash bond was set at $1 million Thursday for a Price County man arrested in the shooting deaths last weekend of a Conrath couple at their home. A no contact provision with immediate family through first cousins and co-defendants in the murders also was ordered.
Adam Rosolowski, 21, of Phillips, is being held in the Rusk County Jail following the double murder at a home on Market Road in the town of Marshall. He appeared at the hearing held over video conferencing.
The victims were identified as Robert D. Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie M. Rosolowski, 70. A family member found the couple dead Sunday, June 7.
A neighbor reported hearing gunshots the night before, on June 6.
Rosolowski, the grandson of the victims, was arrested in Price County earlier on Sunday in connection with chases with law enforcement. He was in already in custody at the time the victims were discovered.
Also arrested were Rosolowski’s acquaintances who were allegedly with him during the pursuits, Joseph W. Falk, 17, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy.
At a bail hearing Thursday, June 11, in Rusk County Circuit Court, Adam Rosolowski was called a flight risk.
Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna called Adam Rosolowski “the mastermind” behind the murders and family members are “afraid for their lives.”
“He definitely is the mastermind behind these cases,” Barna said.
Public defender Ryan Raymond described his client as young, indigent and with ties to the area.
“He has no money, no resources to leave the state and nowhere to go,” Raymond said.
It was stated during Adam Rosolowski’s bond hearing that $1 million is twice the amount of bond set for the other two suspects in the murders.
Rusk County Circuit Court Judge Steven Anderson called the cash bond “appropriate”
“In order to assure he continues to make his [court] appearances that is what is necessary in this case,” Anderson said.
Official charges have yet to be filed against any of the three individuals being held in the case.
