As Flambeau Valley Arts Association continues celebrating its 50th season, the local arts organization welcomes a New York Times bestselling author, humorist and playwright for a Ladysmith appearance.
Michael Perry bills himself as a bestselling author, humorist, singer/songwriter and intermittent pig farmer.
Raised on a small Midwestern dairy farm just north of New Auburn, he baled hay, cleaned calf pens and helped dad with the logging.
Then, for five summers starting at 16, Perry worked on a ranch in Wyoming in order to pay for college. He received a nursing degree, then detoured into writing.
“All this time — from the age of four — I was reading piles and piles of books. I helped with the farming and the logging, but my brothers would tell you it was pretty clear I wasn’t gonna be a farmer or a logger,” Perry said. “But it never occurred to me that a kid from Chippewa County, barely a mile from the Rusk County line, could write a book.”
“Thankfully,” Perry says, his seventh grade teacher and one of his college professors encouraged him to write. But he was out of college and working as a nurse before he got serious about it.
“I wrote piles of magazine articles and a bunch of books,” Perry said.
One of them, “Visiting Tom,” made it on the New York Times bestseller list. It was #21 for one week, then disappeared.
“It was like I played minor league baseball for years, got called up for one game with the Brewers, then went back to the minors,” Perry said. “But the kid who read all those books when he should have been shoveling silage never even dreamed he’d get even that one game! I’m very grateful. It’s been a good life. Not famous, just making a living doing something I want to do.”
Perry had been scheduled to appear in Ladysmith in March of 2020, the week the schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flambeau Valley Arts Association officials are pleased to be able finally reschedule that performance.
Perry also will be speaking earlier on Friday with Ladysmith High School juniors and seniors. He plans to “shoot the breeze” about what it’s like to make a living as a writer and performer, and how growing up in rural Wisconsin milking cows and logging helped him get there. He also will be sharing some photos of where his writing career has taken him.
“To have someone of Perry’s stature here in Ladysmith and work with our students is a real plus for Flambeau Valley Arts and our community, said FVAA President Karen Ek. “Friday’s audience will, no doubt, be well entertained with Perry’s take on life in rural Wisconsin and will look for his books at their local library or bookstore.”
Michael Perry will perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11, in the Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The venue was changed due to heat issues at the Ladysmith Middle & High School auditorium.
Perry lives with his wife and two daughters in rural Wisconsin, where he serves on the local volunteer fire and rescue service and has a handful of chickens.
He hosts the nationally-syndicated “Tent Show Radio” and performs widely as a humorist. His live humor albums include Never Stand Behind A Sneezing Cow and The Clodhopper Monologues. He tours with his band, The Long Beds, and lives online at www.sneezingcow.com.
Perry’s best-selling memoirs include Population 485, Truck: A Love Story, Coop and Visiting Tom.
Population 485 subsequently was adapted for the stage.
His book Montaigne in Barn Boots explores the work of the French philosopher and essayist, Michel de Montaigne. It was published in 2017. Perry developed an interest in Montaigne’s work while recuperating from a kidney stone, when he did research into his condition and saw references to Montaigne, who also suffered from that malady.
Perry believes he is always going to be country first. He feels more comfortable down at the fire hall than he is in the world of literature, adding, “Whatever that is.”
“I still live in rural Wisconsin off a dead-end road. I can walk to my deer stand in less than five minutes,” Perry said. “But I also enjoy the energy of big cities, and I’ve had my life changed by smart, educated, hard-working people who just happen to work in Manhattan skyscrapers.”
A person’s roots don’t matter to Perry as much as their work habits and respect for another person.
“I don’t care if someone’s stone country or an Uber-hailing city-slicker; I care what they’re like to work with and how they treat the people and things I care about. Just because they’ve never touched a chainsaw or a cant hook or speed-shifted a four-on-the floor doesn’t mean they don’t have something to teach me,” Perry said.
Perry claims to sometimes find himself in situations that are pretty funny, when asked to compare city and country living.
“A couple years back I woke up early in rural Wisconsin, drove to Minneapolis, flew to New York City, and when I got to my hotel, found myself crammed into an elevator with a bunch of fashion models. I felt like a flat-footed toad surrounded by herons, but I was also grinning inside knowing I was probably the only person in the elevator who had started the day chipping frozen chicken poop out of the coop door,” Perry said.
Perry’s writing assignments have taken him to the top of Mt. Rainier with Iraq War veterans, into the same room as the frozen head of Ted Williams, across the United States with truckers and country music singers, and — once — buck naked into a spray-tan booth.
“As a writer,” says Perry, “I find my greatest privilege lies not in telling my story; it lies in being trusted to tell the story of another.”
Among his other dozen titles are The Scavengers (for young readers), his novel The Jesus Cow, and his two most recent books, Million Billion and Peaceful Persistence.
Perry’s essays and nonfiction have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Esquire, Backpacker, Outside and Runner’s World.
He has collaborated with the musician Justin Vernon on several projects and composed the liner notes for the Vernon-produced The Blind Boys of Alabama album I’ll Find a Way.
Perry was educated at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire.
When people hear an author is going to talk, they think the talk is going to be all solemn and grand.
“Nope,” Perry admits. “My books are a mix of serious and silly, but at live events I tend to lean more heavily on the humor.”
Perry enjoys reading a heartfelt passage here and there, but mostly he just tells the stories that get the biggest laughs.
“Like the one about the guy who got kicked by a dead cow. Or the beer tent story,” Perry said. “I figure if people are going to take the time to sit down for a knucklehead like me, I should make it worth their while. Plus the live humor thing has turned into a pretty good way of making a living when the books aren’t hitting the bestseller list.
Perry declares he is not a very good logger.
“Last time I replaced my chainsaw chain I put it on backward. Dangit,” Perry said.
Above all, Perry gives credit to his parents, of whom he says, “Anything good is because of them, everything else is simply not their fault.” His mother taught him to read and filled the house with books; his father taught him how to clean calf pens, of which Perry has written, “a childhood spent slinging manure – the metaphorical basis for a writing career.”
Of all his experiences, Perry says the single most meaningful thing he has ever done is serve 12 years beside his neighbors on the New Auburn Area Fire Department.
Perry says, “If I had to sum up my ‘career’ in one word, it would be gratitude.”
“I get to write and tell stories all around the country, then come home to be with my family and occasionally hang out at the fire hall. It’s a good life and I’m lucky to have it,” Perry states.
Tickets are $15 in advance, pre-ordered on-line at https://fvaa.weebly.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the door. Children admitted free with an adult. To reserve tickets, call 715-313-0242.
Masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Upcoming shows include Holy Rocka Rollaz on April 9, Great Northern Union Chorus on May 15 and Glen Miller Orchestra on June 2.
