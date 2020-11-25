Rusk County Public Health announced Tuesday, the county's sixth death liked to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The health department reported the following COVID-19 information on Tuesday, Nov. 24:
Open/Active cases: 437 (38 new and 38 moved to recovered, 1 moved to deaths)
Recovered cases: 354 (+38)
Total Positive cases: 797 (+ 38)
Negative cases: 3739
Ever Hospitalized cases: 36, 3 new hospitalized
Deaths: 6 (+1)
