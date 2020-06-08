Law enforcement officials are investigating two gunshot fatalities at a home outside Conrath.
Numerous law enforcement officers responded to the home at about 4:30 p.m., Sunday. Few details have been provided so far.
The victims have been confirmed as Bob and Bonnie Rosolowski.
Investigators were at the home Monday. Crime scene tape was around the property, N2208 Market Rd. County land records show the property lists to the victims.
"We have two gunshot fatalities," Rusk County Medical Examiner Jim Rassbach said.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Sunday to a home in Sheldon after family visited the home and discovered the two residents deceased. Investigators have ruled this case a double homicide.
At this time, law enforcement believes the incident was targeted and not a random act. The public is not at risk.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.