Penelope Sacksteder

Penelope Dawn Sacksteder, 65, of Brethren, Mich., passed away peacefully with her husband by her side as she went to meet the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2021, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. A Celebration of Life for Penny will be held at the Kaleva Bible Church, 8856 Osmo St., at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, with Pastor David Taylor officiating. Please dress with the joy of life Penny shared with you. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.