Penelope Sacksteder

Penelope Dawn Sacksteder, 65, of Brethren, Mich., passed away peacefully with her husband by her side as she went to meet the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2021, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was born June 30, 1956, in Cook, Minn., the daughter of Henry Vernon and Ethel (Russell) Foster.
Penny came to Christ and God as a child, and she served God to the best of her ability the rest of her life. She served her fellow Christians at the Kaleva Baptist Church (Kaleva Bible Church) as Church Clerk, Church Secretary and she also did the Power Point for services, and the bulletins. Further, Penny volunteered at senior living centers, playing her traveling guitar and singing to the residents.
Penelope married David Sacksteder on Nov. 26, 2005. They started their marriage with love and humor, just as they continued it. They met at the Kaleva Baptist Church, and they put God first in their marriage, which gave them a loving foundation.
Penny retired from Green Acres of Manistee, as an Activities Coordinator, where she brought joy to those she served. She also worked at Manistee-Benzie Central Wellness (formerly Manistee-Benzie Community Mental Health) as an Employment Training Specialist, where she touched the lives of many in the community. Throughout the years, she also worked at Five Cap, the U.S. Post Office, and at the Manistee Library.
Penny is survived by her two sons and daughter, and their spouses, Jason Carle, Tim (Tasha) Carle, and Angel (Kirk) Havermahl. She is also survived by her three sisters, Diane Read, Pam (Sam) Iverson, and LaVerne Heisterkamp. Further, Penny is survived by numerous nephews and nieces, and great-nephews and great-nieces.
In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her brother, Rusty Foster, and two nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Penny will be held at the Kaleva Bible Church, 8856 Osmo St., at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, with Pastor David Taylor officiating. Please dress with the joy of life Penny shared with you. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that those who want to remember Penny consider a gift in her memory to either the Lighthouse Pregnancy Care Center in Manistee or a charity of their choice.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
