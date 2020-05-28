A weekend crash involving a vehicle and a UTV in Rusk County killed one person and left another victim hospitalized in critical condition.
The crash occurred at about 11 p.m., Monday, May 25, on County I, near Mae West Road, north of Tony.
The crash was initially reported as a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
When deputies arrived they located a vehicle parked south of the crash scene and a UTV in the southbound lane facing north with its lights on. Deputies also located two injured subjects in the ditch near the UTV at this location.
The injured were identified as Wayne Zillmer, 47, and Shanae Zillmer, 38, both of Tony.
They were not in the UTV at the time of the crash, but instead standing next to it when they were struck.
The Zillmers were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old female driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Shanae Zillmer died Wednesday, May 27, from injuries she received in the crash.
Wayne Zillmer is in critical condition, an official said.
The name of the teen driver was not released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.