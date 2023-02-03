James Lane

James “Jim or Big Jim” Jefferson Lane, 94, of Hawkins, passed away at his home after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Jim lived in Hawkins his entire life and was married to his loving wife, Delores, of 68 years. They would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Feb. 27.
Jim was a member of the American Legion and was a veteran of the United States Army. He served in the Korean War with honor. He owned the Lane Chevrolet garage with his brother Kenneth in Hawkins for many years. He drove school bus for over 50 years, driving some of the local families for three generations. He also helped serve as a fireman on the Hawkins Fire Department until retirement.
Jim and Delores loved snowmobiling. They were one of the first members and very active in the Hawkins Sno-Hawks Club. They loved taking trips every summer out West in their conversion van soaking up the scenery.
Jim cherished many years with all of his buddies at the Lac-A-Nookie Lodge hunting shack. He enjoyed fishing on the Flambeau River, canoe racing, pulling pranks on his buddies, and gardening alongside his wife. One of his prize possessions was his golf cart. He enjoyed driving it on his land and made sure his grandkids and great grandkids enjoyed it just as much.
In his spare time, it brought him joy to braid tow ropes that he would give away to friends and family.
Jim’s biggest prize possession was his motorcycle, which he still enjoyed riding at the age of 93.
Nothing compared to the love he had for his wife, family, and his home of 57 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Delores; his five children, Barb (Jim) Resudek, of Hawkins, Jim Lane of Hawkins, Jon (Brenda) Lane of Ladysmith, Ray (Mich) Lane of Hawkins and Melanie (Tim) Hawkins of Andover, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ella Lane; his brother, Kenny (Dorothy) Lane; sister, Lorraine (Fritz) Vollendorf; one grandson; mother and father-in-law, Lorence and Dorothy Scheelk; two brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Tom’s Way To Go Bar in Hawkins. Military honors will be held at 3 p.m. at the bar.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
