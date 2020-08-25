The Rusk County Health Department issued a potential COVID-19 exposure alert at Tee-Away in Ladysmith.
Exposure may have happened between noon and 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19. Potential exposure means an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed.
Health officials recommend if you were at this location during the provided timeframe and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested.
Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea
As of Monday, Aug. 24, Rusk County has recorded 24 total positive cases of the coronavirus with one death, 21 recoveries and currently two active cases. There have been 1,709 negative test results in the county since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently no hospitalized patients from the county with the illness.
