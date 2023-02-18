The Ladysmith Fire Department Responded to a structure fire at 513 E. Sixth St. S in the city on Friday, Feb. 17.
Upon their arrival heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the west and north sides of the home.
Within a half hour the fire was brought under control and one female occupant of the home was located inside the residence and deceased from the fire, according to Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs.
The name of the deceased female will not be released at this time until next of kin is notified.
The house received extensive fire damage and is considered a total loss, Gibbs stated.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included the Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff's Department Investigative Team, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Fire Marshall, Rusk County Medical Examiner and Xcel Energy.
The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation at this time, according to Gibbs
No other injuries were reported.
The Ladysmith Fire Department was on scene about 4 hours, until 8:45pm.
