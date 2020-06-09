Law enforcement in Rusk County are investigating the deaths of two individuals at their Conrath area home.
On June 7, 2020, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in the town of Marshall after family visited the home and discovered the two residents deceased.
The victims are a married couple who resided at the residence:
- Robert D. Rosolowski, age 73
- Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, age 70
Investigators have ruled this case a double homicide, and law enforcement have arrested and booked three suspects into the Rusk County Jail:
- Adam R. Rosolowski, 21 years old
- Joseph W. Falk, 17 years old
- Juvenile male
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.