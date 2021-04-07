The 2021 Spring Election ended Tuesday with one new member voted to the Ladysmith School Board. Two seats were decided, with current member Brett Gerber seeking re-election.
Winning seats were (An asterisk denotes winners):
* Mike Russell, 388
* Chryssa Ostenso, 365.
