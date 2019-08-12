The Price County Sheriff's Department received a call from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 11:25 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, reporting a motorcycle versusdeer crash with one person injured on State Highway 86 near State Highway 102 in the township of Spirit.
According to the Price County Sheriff's Department, preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle with one rider was travelingeastbound on State Highway 86 approaching West Road when the motorcycle struck a
deer. The driver of the motorcycle, a 73 year old male from Ogema, was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk for treatment of injuries.
The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family.
The driver was reported to be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Responding agencies included the Price County Sheriff's Office, Prentice Ambulance Service, Ogema Fire Department and First Responders, Tomahawk EMS, Aspirus Medevac and Price County Coroner's Office.
The crash remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff's Office.
