An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing Holcombe teen, who is believed to be in the company of a man from out of state and in serious danger.
Kryssy A. King, 15, was discovered missing from her residence on Saturday morning and is believed to be in the company of Trevor D. Blackburn, 22, who is not a resident of Wisconsin.
They are believed to be in the Chippewa County area. It is unknown which vehicle they would be driving.
Kryssy, 15, is described as a white female, 5 ft.-3 inches and 150 pounds. She has blonde or strawberry hair and hazel-colored eyes. She has a small scar on her nose by her eye and a 1-1/2 inch long scar on her left shoulder. Her last worn clothing is not known.
Trevor D. Blackburn, 22, is described as a white man with brown hair. Weight, height and eye color were not available. He has a tattoo of name on chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm
If you have information on the whereabouts of Kryssy or Trevor call 911 or call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700, option 1.
The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network is managed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.