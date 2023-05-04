Northwood Technical College’s construction and cabinetmaking students recently competed at the SkillsUSA Wisconsin competition held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison April 25-26. Eight students competed in Team Build, Cabinetmaking, and Construction categories this year where Northwood Tech took first in all three. However, Northwood Tech didn’t just take first place in Construction, they swept the category with first, second, and third place on the podium.
Here are the SkillsUSA Wisconsin results:
- Team Build: Lucas Kuechenmeister (Frederic), Tavius Morris (Merrill), Trent Pritzl (Butternut), and Garrett Thon (New Richmond) all first place
- Cabinetmaking: Kyle Semling (Merrill), first place; Hunter Degerstrom (Dresser), fourth place
- Construction: Carson Knutson (St. Croix Falls), first place; Bryce Keilholtz (Almena), second place; and Benjamin Mayer (Wisconsin Dells), third place
“This year, we have the biggest group participating at Skills USA Nationals in Atlanta, GA. This is the first year that our program competed in the Team Build competition, and they made it to nationals on the first try. That team consists of four students including team foreman Lucas Kuechenmeister, who placed 1st at Nationals last year in Carpentry, Tavius Morris, who competed last year in Carpentry and placed 3rd at state, Garrett Thon who is a 2nd year student, and Trent Pritzl who is a first-year student. Carson Knutson will be competing in Carpentry at Nationals as a first-year student, and Kyle Semling, a second-year student who placed second in Cabinetmaking at state last year and placed first this year, will be competing at Nationals this year in Cabinetmaking,” stated Scott Theilig, construction and cabinetmaking instructor at Northwood Tech.
Six students will attend Nationals for 2023 in Atlanta, GA on June 19-23. Prior to that date, the students are hosting an Open House for their student project house that they build annually. Not only is 2023 the twentieth anniversary of the student project house, but six of the students that have been working building the home are those competing at Nationals. The Open House event will take place Thursday, May 18 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at 2171 181/2 Street in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
