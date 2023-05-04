Six of nine Northwood Technical College students that competed in various categories at the SkillsUSA Wisconsin competition are now headed to Nationals in Atlanta, Ga. this June. Participants include (from left) Garrett Thon, Bryce Keilholtz, Benjamin Mayer, Carson Knutson, Tavius Morris, Kyle Semling, Lucas Kuechenmeister, Hunter Degerstrom and Trent Pritzl