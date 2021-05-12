The Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover at 1:55 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, on Wis. 73, at Blueberry Road,in the township of Lawrence.
When deputies arrived they located a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado which had struck a power pole and rolled several times in the west ditch.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Alec Hulburt, 23, of Sheldon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
