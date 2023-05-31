In my e-update a couple of weeks ago I discussed Assembly Bill (AB) 245, a proposal introduced by Assembly Republicans to provide a historic investment in local governments through the shared revenue program. This program is one of the primary funding mechanisms for our county and municipal governments. Funding for this program has not been increased for many years and leaves much of rural Wisconsin at a disadvantage.
Over the past couple of weeks, AB 245 worked through the legislative process and on Wednesday, this important legislation took a big step forward when it was approved by the full Assembly. Under the bill approved by the Assembly, a new segregated fund would be created for local governments funded by 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue. Communities across Wisconsin and the 87th Assembly District would see significant increases in funding. Nearly every local government in Wisconsin would see at least a 15% increase (up from 10% when the proposal was introduced) in shared revenue with many receiving much higher increases. AB 245 also brings local governments that were left behind under the current formula up to speed. In short, this proposal is a big win for local governments across the 87th District and the Northwoods.
n In addition, AB 245 contains several conservative reforms including,
n Elimination of the personal property tax
n Requires the Department of Natural Resources to get local support for stewardship projects north of US Highway 8
n Creates a $300 million, three-year pilot program called the Innovation Fund to encourage local governments to find ways to provide better services to taxpayers in a more cost-effective manner
AB 245 will provide significant increases in support to local governments across the 87th District as well as advance several other priorities of the people that I represent. It is for these reasons I was proud to vote for AB 245.
This proposal now advances to the State Senate for further consideration.
The 87th Assembly District includes all or portions of Marathon, Rusk, Sawyer, and Taylor Counties.
