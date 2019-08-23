An attempted traffic stop in Ladysmith very early Friday morning ended after a slow-speed chase on numerous city streets where the driver and passenger allegedly discarded syringes and other drug related items out of the vehicle.
Some, but not all, of the items have been recovered by officers. Area residents are asked not to touch any possible items from the chase they might find, and report these findings to law enforcement at 715-532-2186.
Ladysmith Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle at 12:46 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23, on W. Corbett Avenue at W. Second Street South in the city of Ladysmith. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer.
Officers from the Ladysmith Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle on many streets in the southern part of the city, finally stopping at a business in the Ladysmith Industrial Park off Gustafson Road.
Speeds during the pursuit did not get above 40 miles per hour.
The driver, Jessica A. Sutten, 32, of Ladysmith, was arrested on suspicion of felony fleeing, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia and an active probation and parole warrant.
The passenger, Jodi L. Ramsey (Nichols), 34, of Ladysmith, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping.
During the pursuit, Sutten and Ramsey discarded many items of methamphetamine paraphernalia out the window of the vehicle, according to Police Chief Kevin Julien. The items include hypodermic needles/syringes.
“Some, but not all of the items have been recovered by officers,” Julien said.
Streets traveled during the pursuit include First Street South, E. Lindoo Avenue, E. Second Street South, E. Phillips Avenue, E. Sabin Avenue, E. Ninth Street South, E. Adams Avenue, E. 16th Street South, Doughty Road and Gustafson Road.
“If you locate an item that you may be associated with this incident do not touch it. Please contact the Ladysmith Police Department so officers can safely retrieve it,” Julien said.
The case is being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.
