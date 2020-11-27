Dale Bingham

Dale G. Bingham, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, under the care of the Palliative Care Unit, with family by his side.
Dale was born on June 10, 1939, in Ladysmith to Grace and Leroy Bingham.
He spent his entire life in the Ladysmith area.
He attended Ladysmith public schools and graduated in 1957.
It was while in high school that he met his best friend and the love of his life, Karen Sergeant.
On June 27, 1959, they were married in the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa.
Dale is survived by Karen, his wife of 61 years; children: Scott (Theresa) of Tony, Gwen (Jeff Lybert) of Tony and Bruce (Darla) of LaCrosse; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (with an 8th due to arrive in the spring of 2021) and his beloved Jack Russell Terriers, Romy and Flo.
He is also survived by his brothers, Clarence of Stayton, Ore. and Clifford (Mary) of San Antonio, Texas, He is further survived by brother in-law, Armond (Linda) Sergeant and Mary (Fran) Mechelke.
Proceeding Dale in death were his parents, Grace and Leroy; his sister, Verna and his mother and father in-law, Lillian and Harold Sergeant.
Dale worked retail sales his entire career, starting at the Gamble’s Store in Ladysmith, part time while in high school. He continued on with Gamble’s, eventually becoming the store manager.
Later, he became supervisor/general manager of a group of hardware/home center stores and several tv/appliance stores with the Reinhart Retail Group.
Dale had an exceptional work ethic his entire life. He passed that on to his children as well.
Friends and family affectionately knew him as “Bing”.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a long-time member of the Camp Havoc Hunting Assn. and a member/shareholder in the Ouisconsin Fish & Game Club.
He always looked forward to the annual fishing trips to Canada with family and friends.
After retirement, he spent countless hours in his wood shop.
A trait passed on to him by his father, he was a very skilled wood worker and loved to build projects in “the shop”.
A private family service will be held.
A public “Celebration of Life” for Bing will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
