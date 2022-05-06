The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a 911 call around 11:09 p.m., Thursday, May 5, reporting a structure fire at the Pour House Bar, 626 Main St., in the village of Bruce.
Initial caller reported all patrons were out of the building. It has been determined the building is a total loss.
The Bruce Fire Department responded. Agencies assisting with this fire were the Weyerhaeuser, Ladysmith, Sheldon, Cornell and Exeland fire departments. Also responding were the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Xcel Energy, We Energies and the village of Bruce Department of Public Works.
