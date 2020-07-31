The Rusk County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, July 30.
There are now two active cases in the county.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the county has reported 14 total positive cases with 11 recoveries and one death due to COVID-19.
There have also been 1,300 negative test results.
