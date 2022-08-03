Due to the high amount of rainfall received, more than 2 inches, the Rusk County Health and Human Services, Public Health Department, announced today that Memorial Beach in Ladysmith and Trail’s End Youth Camp in Bruce are closed for swimming or recreational bathing until further notice.
The Public Health Department has a policy that all beaches shall be closed after a significant rainfall event of two or more inches in a 24 hour time period that was determined to impact a beach.
Samples will be collected when water levels are no longer elevated. The Public Health Department will inform the public when the level of E. coli is within safety standards.
Call Rusk County Public Health at 715-532-2299 for more information.
