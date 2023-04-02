A Dunn County man with Holcombe connections is facing multiple felony charges after a Saturday chase in which the driver allegedly tried to strike a Cornell Police Department officer and squad vehicle and left two Chippewa County Sheriff's Department squad vehicles damaged.
Mitchell W. Ludtke, 40, Knapp, is facing three counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety 1st degree, Felony Bail Jumping, Operating While Intoxicated, Knowingly Fleeing, Misdemeanor Bail Jump, Operating After Revocation, and two counts of felony Criminal Damage to Property.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, during a vehicle pursuit that originated in northeast Chippewa County, Ludtke attempted to strike a marked city of Cornell Police vehicle, as well as a Cornell Police officer. Hakes said Ludtke also intentionally struck two fully marked and occupied Chippewa County Sheriff’s vehicles. The sheriff’s vehicles became disabled due to the damage caused.
The vehicle was pursued into Dunn County by law enforcement officers from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, including the sheriff, Wisconsin State Patrol, city of Cornell, city of Bloomer, Dunn County Sheriff’s office and Wisconsin Department of National Resources.
The vehicle was stopped and Ludtke was arrested.
Online court records show Ludtke is not yet charged.
Online records show Ludtke currently lives in Knapp and has two prior Holcombe residences.
There were no reported injuries from any of the agencies involved.
