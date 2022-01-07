Michael Poznikowich

Michael R. "Mick" Poznikowich, 72, of Chetek, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Marshfield. Interment will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. A gathering to honor Mick's life will be held at the Weyerhaeuser VFW from 4-7 p.m., following the service on Friday.