Michael Poznikowich

Michael R. "Mick" Poznikowich, 72, of Chetek, was born on Aug. 30, 1949, in Rice Lake, to Mike and Antonia (Michalski) Poznikowich. He passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Marshfield.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tommy; and sisters, Stella Naida, Jeanie, Irene and Debbie.
Mick is survived by four children, Hope (Jeff) Bonngard, Michael (Shon), Chad (Crystal) and Ryan (Becky) of Chetek; two sisters, Donna Gruber and Lorraine Poznikowich; five grandchildren, Brady, Jackson, Claire, Kaitlyn and Bianka and his lifelong friend, Wally Prorok.
Interment will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. A gathering to honor Mick's life will be held at the Weyerhaeuser VFW from 4-7 p.m., following the service on Friday.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
