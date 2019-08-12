One person was seriously injured in a 3-vehicle chain reaction accident, Monday morning, on U.S. 8,west of Ladysmith.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls reporting a 3-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 8 and Schmidt Road in the township of Grant, just west of the city.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Department, initial investigation shows a Silver Toyota Camry operated by Carol Wangerin of Ladysmith was stopped on U.S. 8 facing west, awaiting to turn south on Schmidt Road. Wangerin was struck from behind by a maroon Chrysler Town and Country minivan, operated by Dena Pichelman of Barron. After striking Wangerin’s vehicle, Pichelman ended up in on-coming traffic where she was struck by an eastbound Black Ford F-150, driven by Jerry Gerber of Rice Lake.
Wangerin was extricated from her vehicle by the Ladysmith Fire Department and was then transported by Rusk County Ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She was then airlifted to Marshfield. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The other two drivers were treated and released.
The Ladysmith Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Ladysmith Police Department, Jerry's Automotive, Rusk County Ambulance, LifeLink III and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded.
This incident remains under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.