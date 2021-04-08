Rusk County Public Health has received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and are offering appointments Wednesday, April 14.
If you or someone you know is interested in receiving this vaccine, complete the survey at Rusk County Public Health https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H5LCKJN. If you have technical issues or cannot sign-up online, please call 715-532-2218 for assistance.
Rusk County Public Health is also still taking names of individuals interested in receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The sign-up is the same, as listed above. To date, RCPH has vaccinated 600 people with their first and second doses and an additional 400 individuals with their first dose.
