The Ladysmith Police Department received a "swatting call" at 9:10 a.m.,Wednesday, March 22, in regard to a possible active shooter at the Ladysmith Middle & High School.
"Swatting", is the act of knowingly reporting a false criminal event with the intent of invoking a large police response, often including a SWAT team.
The caller had a heavy foreign accent, according to statement by Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien. He said the caller stated he was a student at LMHS, there were subjects shot and he was hiding in a bathroom on the school campus.
At the time of the call, the Ladysmith Police Department had an officer on the LMHS campus working School Resource Officer (SRO) hours.
The SRO, LMHS staff and other responding officers from the Ladysmith Police and Rusk County Sheriff's departments soon searched the campus.
Nothing out of the ordinary or suspicious in nature was found, according to Julien.
It has been reported this morning other school districts in central and northern Wisconsin have received similar calls.
"The Ladysmith Police Department as well as school administration and staff continue to make safety of the campus community a top priority," Julien said.
Wausau East High School was put on lockdown this morning and a heavy police presence was reported on site, according to multiple witnesses at the scene.
In Superior, school district leaders say before 9 a.m., the Superior Police Department received a phone call that originated from outside the United States about a possible active shooter at Superior High School. Superior Police conducted an investigation and determined there wasn’t any danger to the schools or an active threat to student safety, according to district leaders.
The Spooner High School also dealt with swatting calls Wednesday.
According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday. The caller was a man with a heavy accent. He said there was a gunman at the high school. He did not designate a specific high school. Chippewa Falls Police responded and determined by 10 a.m. there was no threat to any of the schools in the District.
Two weeks ago a juvenile was identified in a swatting incident at Chippewa Falls Schools.
Additionally, a media release from the Rice Lake Police Department states on Wednesday, March 22 around 9:04 a.m. authorities received a report of an active shooter at the Rice Lake Middle School. Multiple officers from several jurisdictions responded. The Rice Lake Middle School went into lockdown per their protocol. The building was searched, and no threat or injuries people were found. The call was a “swatting” call.
A threatening call earlier this month to Oregon High School was believed to be swatting case, district officials there said.
Portage High School has experienced several threatening calls that were later deemed false, as have schools in Madison and Janesville.
Dozens of Iowa school districts Tuesday, March 21, reported fake threats of active shooters had been called in against their school buildings, prompting a huge law enforcement response and, in at least one instance, a medical helicopter prepared to treat potential victims. The Des Moines Register reported as reports poured in, families received texts from their children that their schools were on lockdown and many were sheltered inside locked classrooms.
