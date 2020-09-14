Wayne Wilkans went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Wayne was born in Chicago on April 13, 1943. He grew up in a rough neighborhood and fondly remembers going to church with his Aunt Mae starting at 5 years old. He later attended a Lutheran grade school. He lived with the conflict between the negative life of the streets and his Christian training.
Wayne followed in his stepfather's footsteps and went into the printing business part time in high school and full time after graduation. Later in life he graduated from UW with a degree in business. He later worked in finance, mortgages, owned a resort on Moose Lake and was a gun dealer.
Wayne found AA in April of 1980. During his growth in sobriety he found his way back to the church. Wayne spent a lot of time mentoring others using the 12 steps and the Bible.
Many of these people are lifelong friends. The life style guided him to meet the love of his life, his wife Betty Jo.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty Jo; his sons, Scott (Michelle) and John (Denise); his daughter, Katie (Terry) and Duane; his stepchildren, Tamera, April and Carla (Ed); his grandchildren, Marc, Tyler, Johnny, Ashton, Britney, CJ, Cindy, Davion, EJ and Raina Jo and many special friends.
Service for Wayne will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mikana with Pastor John Erickson officiating.
Burial will be at Wayne's home.
