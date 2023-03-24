A woman missing in Chippewa Falls overnight was found this morning.
Rose De Volve, 66, is a white female, 5’1”, 118 pounds. She has short brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing dark leggings, dark green long coat with cream colored fur around the hood and black shoes. She left her residence on foot and did not have her cell phone.
She was last seen at her home in the town of Lafayette, around 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23. The town of LaFayette is on the east border with Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said Rose was found alive and deputies were out with her this morning, Friday, March 24.
It was reported Rose left the property sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and there had been no contact with her since.
(0) comments
