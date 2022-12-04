Carol Czekalski, 91 of Weyerhaeuser, died at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith on November 27, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial was held on December 2, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi, Deacon Craig Voldberg, and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann concelebrating with interment in the church cemetery.