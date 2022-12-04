Carol Czekalski, 91 of Weyerhaeuser, died at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith on November 27, 2022. Her death was unexpected, but peaceful. The day before she passed, she was challenging her family in a game of Rummikub, unaware she would be joining her savior in heaven the following day. Although she did not know the day or time, she lived her life for the glory of God, and they knew each other well. She was ready when she heard “The call.”
Carol was born on June 20, 1931 in Chicago Heights, IL, the daughter of Albert and Frances (Martin) Vawter. Her mother became ill when Carol was very young which resulted in her spending her childhood living in several different places with relatives, acquaintances, and at a Carmelite orphanage. She had many jobs in her teen years starting at the age of 13. In 1950, she graduated from high school in Medaryville, IN.
Upon moving to Rice Lake, WI, she met her future husband, John Anton Czekalski. They were married on May 20, 1950, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. Carol and John settled in rural Weyerhaeuser and built a successful farming business while raising six daughters. Carol found beauty in all things and found God in the resplendence of nature. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Although she had to decrease her church involvement four years ago, she was an active member of Ss. Peter and Paul
Catholic Church and had mentored and guided many in the ways of the church. She was a private and humble servant of God. She loved her family dearly and found delight in every visit, telephone call and photograph.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years (John), 6 daughters; Claudette Jensen (Mike Nylen) of Ladysmith, Debbie (Stewart) Miller of Sarona, Peggy (Greg) Floyd of Eden, Teresa Simpson (John Mellberg) of Rice Lake, Janine (David) Loda of Weyerhaeuser, and Mary (Larry) Huset of Rice Lake, 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters; Gee Gee Gemberling of LaPorte, IN and Joy Trainor of Lynn Haven, FL and many others who call her “Mom”.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Vawter, mother, Frances Vawter, stepmother, Dorothy Vawter, Brothers; William and Albert Grant “Jay” Vawter, and Sister, Lorraine Hamann.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on December 2, 2022, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi, Deacon Craig Voldberg, and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann concelebrating with interment in the church cemetery.
Memorials in Carol’s name may be made to St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home, 4840 Grasselli Street, East Chicago, IN 46312.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
