Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace is asking the public not to travel within the county unless it is an emergency until the emergency departments, snow and power crews have a chance to clear the roads of snow, trees and power lines.
"Please be courteous to the workers as they are working as fast as the can while working safely," Wallace said.
The power is still out in some parts of the county at this time.
"Please be patient," Wallace said.
Xcel Energy reported Friday morning it has made significant progress restoring power to customers.
More than 1,600 employees and contractors from eight states have made significant progress restoring power to customers due to damage to power lines from heavy snow, broken tree limbs and wind in western and northwestern Wisconsin over the past two days. Power has been restored to 56,000 customers with about 15,000 customers without power this morning. We anticipate that work to restore power to some customers will continue into Saturday, given significant damage and challenging conditions.
As of Friday morning, Jump River Electric Cooperative is currently experiencing numerous outages due to widespread storm damage. Many roads are still impassable, and much damage has been caused by downed trees.
All cooperative line crews, along with additional crews from neighboring Cooperatives and Zielies Tree Service are continuing to work today. We are advising members to prepare for an extended outage that could last multiple days.
Please plan accordingly and contact your local emergency management office for possible assistance. Call 715-532-2121 for Rusk County and 715-638-3458 for Sawyer County.
Always notify Jump River Electric Cooperative when outages occur or if you see downed power lines. Call our office at 715-532-5524 (Ladysmith) or 715-634-4575 (Hayward) during office hours and then 866-273-5111 to reach our after-hours call center.
Additional safety information:
Xcel Energy urges safety and caution around power lines
Please use caution when traveling in affected areas and stay away from downed lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999. Call 911 to report an emergency.
Clear natural gas meters.
Clearing snow and ice from natural gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow. Xcel Energy strongly recommends keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter. Call 1-800-895-1999 to report a natural gas leak.
Check for mast damages on residences.
If there are damages to the mast, a licensed electrician must make repairs before service can be restored. It is possible that we may be able to provide a temporary connection until your electrician can come out to fix it. Please note that the city may require an inspection.
