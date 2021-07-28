Rose Baker

Rose Mary Kennedy Baker passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.
Rose Mary was born in Ladysmith on March 8, 1937, to Edward and Madge (Kellar) Kennedy. She was raised in Ingram by her grandparents, Lorenzo and Anna Wirth. Rose Mary graduated from Ingram-Glen Flora High School in 1954. After graduation, she moved to Minneapolis. She worked at Honeywell, until she married. She married Richard Baker at St. Mary’s Czestochowa Church in Hawkins, South Fork, on Feb. 11, 1956. The newly married couple moved to Chicago, Ill., and resided there until 1962. In 1962, they moved to Hawkins, and their family grew to five children. Rose Mary was a homemaker, and worked other miscellaneous jobs, eventually owning a cleaning service. She resided in Hawkins until 2018, upon entering Care Partners Assisted Living in Ladysmith.
Rose Mary had a love of animals and had numerous cats and dogs throughout the years. She loved crossword puzzles, crocheting and was an avid gardener. She had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She also loved to do research on ancestry.com, sharing with the family a wealth of knowledge of family history. She was Irish and traveled to Ireland visiting many places and seeing the countryside. She loved to read, and always had a stack of books from the library.
Rose Mary was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and only sibling, Nora Clausen. Her husband of 48 years, Richard, passed away Aug. 12, 2002.
She is survived by her five children, Kathryn Wilson of Duluth, Minn., Linda (Richard) Kempen of Hartland, Richard (Lisa) of Shell Lake, Bonnie (Curt) Pratt of Ladysmith and Mary (Richard) Anderson of Hawkins, and her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes, there will be a private graveside service for family on Saturday, July 31, at St Mary Czestochowa Cemetery, Hawkins, South Fork, followed by a garden party to celebrate Rose Mary’s life and legacy.
“Nothing is as strong as gentleness, nothing so gentle as real strength” – St Francis De Sales
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
