A Ladysmith man riding in a vehicle was killed and the teen-age driver injured Friday evening in a crash east of Oxbo, in Price County.
The Price County Sheriff's Department Department received a 911 call at 6:20 p.m., Aug. 2, reporting a single vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 70 near North Fork Road in the township of Flambeau.
According to Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt, preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck with two occupants was traveling eastbound on State Highway 70 when it went out of control on a curve, went off the roadway and rolled.
The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male, from Ladysmith, was taken to Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls for treatment of injuries.
The passenger of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Ladysmith man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Schmidt.
Responding agencies included the Price County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Flambeau Hospital Ambulance Service, Fifield Fire Department, Fifield First Responders, Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport helicopter and Price County Coroner’s Office.
The matter remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.