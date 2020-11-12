UPDATE: THE RUSK COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCED AFTER RELEASING THIS INFORMATION THAT THERE WAS NO POSSIBLE EXPOSURE IN THE NURSERY, JUST IN THE BAR.
Rusk County Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following location.
— Heart of the North Brewery and Colonial Greenhouse [BAR ONLY] on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 pm.
If you were there during the date and times listed AND you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and contact your local clinic to be tested.
A public notification is issued is when someone that tested positive for COVID-19 was at a location while symptomatic but before test results were known, AND there is no way to identify all of the people they came into contact with. The potential exposure means that anyone that was there during the time frames may have been exposed. We issue an alert to let people know they may have been exposed and to look for others who may now be sick as well.
Anyone who was at this location on the date and times listed, and is NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in the next 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
— Fever or chills
— Cough
— Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
— Fatigue
— Muscle or body aches
— Headache
— New loss of taste or smell
— Sore throat
— Congestion or runny nose
— Nausea or vomiting
— Diarrhea
For more information on symptoms https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm
Appearing on this notification does not mean the establishment did something wrong. It also does not mean the establishment should be closed.
