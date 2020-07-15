A new Rusk County COVID-19 case was reported by the Rusk County Public Health Department on Wednesday, July 15.
This is the 12th total positive case since the pandemic began. There currently are 10 recoveries, one death after being hospitalized outside the area and this one new active case.
The new case is currently not hospitalized.
There have been 1,050 negative test results.
The health department does contact tracing for every positive case.
